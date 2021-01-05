Pakistan Supreme Court has ruled that a vandalized temple must be rebuilt

Islamabad: The Pakistan Supreme Court has asked the government to rebuild the Hindu temple that was destroyed in Pakistan. The court directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government to rebuild the temple within two weeks. On December 30, the Paramhans Maharaj Samadhi and Krishna Dwara Mandir in Teri village in Karak district were vandalized and set on fire.

The Chief Justice had voluntarily filed the case after Ramesh Kumar, a member representing the minority community, reported to the Chief Justice about the demolition of the temple. The case is set to be heard on January 5. The court today ordered that the temple must be rebuilt. The court also directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government and the Department of Religious Affairs to begin construction of the temple immediately and submit a progress report within two weeks. The court also said that the cost of reconstruction would be borne by those who demolished the temple.

