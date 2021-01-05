Three-and-a-half-year Gulf crisis ends; Saudi Arabia to lift Qatar embargo

Riyadh: Four countries, including Saudi Arabia, have lifted sanctions against Qatar. G.C.C. Countries sign an agreement with this, thus the crisis of three and a half years has come to an end. The Saudi Foreign Minister announced at the Gulf Summit in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, that all sanctions on Qatar would be lifted.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia lifted its border sanctions on Qatar. Saudi Arabia has decided to open land, air, and sea routes to Qatar after resolving three-and-a-half years of crisis. The announcement was made by Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah yesterday. On June 5, 2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt announced sanctions against Qatar for alleged terrorist links.

