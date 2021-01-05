Thunderstorm: India Meteorological Department issues ‘orange alert’

The national weather forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that rain and thunderstorm will hit New Delhi on Tuesday. The IMD has issued an ‘orange alert’ in the national capital. IMD also predicted that the minimum temperature in Delhi to be around 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature 18 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Moderate rain with thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm may also hit isolated places in north India on Tuesday.

” Due to the wet spell, fresh northerly-northwesterly winds are likely to set in over the plains of northwest India. This will in turn cause “cold wave to severe cold wave conditions” at isolated places in Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan from January 7 onwards”, said a bulletin issued by IMD.