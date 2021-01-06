BJP MP calls for the withdrawal of ‘work from home’ exemption in the IT sector

Bangalore: Senior BJP MP PC Mohan in Bengaluru has demanded the withdrawal of the work-from-home exemption given to IT workers in the Covid situation. The BJP MP demanded that the ongoing work-from-home exemption in the IT sector in Bengaluru, where one-third of the country’s IT professionals, is adversely affecting other sectors. The provision of work-from-home for IT workers has significantly affected workers in the transport sector such as cabs, rickshaws, and other sectors, including hotels.

He also asked why IT workers are not contributing to the recovery of the economy even though all other sectors have returned to normal. In a city like Bengaluru, the money spent by IT executives will keep other careers afloat and more empowering. Therefore, it is unfair for the IT sector to remain at work from home. This also affected the financial situation as there were no IT workers to utilize the services in the city. He said he would request Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa to talk to industrialists to withdraw the work-from-home exemption.

Also read: Indian wins over Rs 7 crore in Dubai duty-free lottery draw