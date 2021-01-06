Indian wins over Rs 7 crore in Dubai duty-free lottery draw

Dubai: Dubai Duty-Free Millennium Millennium and Finest Surprise Promotion Lottery Prizes won by Indians. Kanikaran Rajasekharan, 45, who lives in Hyderabad, won more than Rs 7 crore ($ 10 lakh). In today’s 347 series draw, 3546 tickets were won online on December 18.

Kanikaran Rajasekharan’s future plans were to educate his children, a villa in Hyderabad, and to start a business in Dubai. The father of two visited Dubai last week. This is the second time he has taken the lottery ticket. In the final surprise draw, Syed Shabbar Hassan Naqvi, 24, an Indian student from Dubai, won a BMW luxury car, while Nitin Agrawal, 38, and Ahmed Nasser Kamal Sheikh, both Indians, won luxury bikes.

