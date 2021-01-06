Congress leader Shashi Tharoor suggests the govt to cancel “Republic Day celebrations”

After Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson canceled his India travel during which he was prepared to be the Chief Guest of the Republic Day parade, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has urged that the government should regard revoking the Republic Day celebrations overall this year on account of Covid-19.

Shashi Tharoor told that bringing gatherings to exhilarate the parade would be “irresponsible”.Boris Johnson, who was planned to attend the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi as chief guest, has withdrawn his visit to India due to the spreading health problem made by the new coronavirus variant in the UK.

He said, “Now that Boris Johnson’s visit to India this month has been canceled due to the Covid-19 second wave and we don’t have a Chief Guest on Republic Day, why not go one step farther and cancel the festivities altogether? Getting crowds to cheer the parade, as usual, would be irresponsible.”

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic discussion with his UK partner. It was amid this talk that Johnson restated his gratitude for India’s invitation for him as the chief guest of the Republic Day celebrations, but lamented his ineptitude to observe. His ring to PM Modi came a day after he preached the country to inform a new stay-at-home lockdown in the UK as his medical chiefs cautioned that the National Health Service was in danger of being devastated by the rising disease rates.