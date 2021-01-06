Date of reopening of educational institutions announced

State government has announced the date of reopening of schools and colleges in the state. Rajasthan state government has announced this. All educational institutions including schools and colleges will reopen in the state from January 18. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a review meeting.

Schools for the students of classes 9th to 12th, those in the final year in colleges, coaching institutes and government training institutes will be reopen. Social distancing and other health protocols, including using face masks, should be taken care of in all institutions.

Earlier, many state governments in the country has reopened educational institutions. The educational institutions were closed in March last year due to Covid-19 pandemic.