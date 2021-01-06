Did you know that broccoli soup is a healthy winter choice? Know more about the popular soup dish

Broccoli is an edible green plant in the cabbage family whose large flowering head, stalk and small associated leaves are eaten as a vegetable. Broccoli soup is a soup prepared with broccoli, stock and milk or cream as primary ingredients. Ingredient variations exist, as do vegan versions. It is also a commercially, mass-produced soup, often sold in cans. Several recipes use canned cream of broccoli soup as an ingredient, such as its use with cooked chicken dishes and as a sauce.

This cream of broccoli soup is healthy as it is prepared using all clean ingredients. Broccoli is an excellent source of vitamin C and K. It also contains carotenoid compounds. It is a low-calorie vegetable with some amount of fiber and protein. Carrot is a powerhouse of vitamin A. It is also a good source of vitamin B6 and vitamin K. Broccoli, that gorgeous green stalk, is one of the world’s healthiest foods. There have been numerous studies on the effect broccoli has on the body, all with positive results. Eating regular amounts of broccoli can lower cholesterol. It might also help reduce inflammation and allergy reactions.

There are 206 calories in 1 cup of Broccoli Soup. According to the USDA National Nutrient Database, one cup of chopped raw broccoli (approximately 91 grams) contains 31 calories, 0 grams of fat, 6 grams of carbohydrate (including 2 grams of sugar and 2 grams of fiber), 3 grams of protein. Raw broccoli contains almost 90% water, 7% carbs, 3% protein, and almost no fat. Broccoli is very low in calories, providing only 31 calories per cup (91 grams). The nutrition facts for 1 cup.