“Espionage attack”; A senior ISRO scientist claims that he was poisoned 3 years back!!!

The Indian Space Research Organisation is in the headlines likewise but this moment it is not for a healthy cause. A senior Isro scientist has asserted that he was poisoned more than three years ago which was likely to be in 2017. He has also indicated that this could be an “espionage attack” to murder a leading scientist entangled in significant military-related assignments.

The scientist, Tapan Misra, has asserted that he was poisoned with toxic arsenic trioxide on May 23, 2017. The plausible poisoning occurred during an advertising interview at Isro headquarters in Bengaluru, the report said.”Fatal dose was likely mixed” with chutney along with Dosa, in snacks after lunch, Tapan Misra said. Now, Tapan Misra is functioning as a senior advisor at Isro and is retiring at the ending of this month.

In the past, Misra had acted as Director of Ahmedabad-based Space Application Centre of Isro. Tapan Misra created the assertions of being set three years ago in a Facebook post titled ‘Long Kept Secret’.He has declared that in July 2017, Home Affairs security personnel met him and cautioned him of arsenic poisoning, and assisted doctors to concentrate on the actual therapy. Tapan Misra has also asserted that he later sorrowed from health problems that contained extreme breathing complications, distinctive skin flare-ups, skin shedding, and fungal infections.

Long Kept Secret We, in ISRO, occasionally heard about highly suspicious death of Prof. Vikram Sarabhai in 1971. Also… Posted by Tapan Misra on Tuesday, January 5, 2021

He also shared the medical report on social media to assert he has been diagnosed with Arsenic toxication by AIIMS, New Delhi.”The motive appears to be espionage attack to remove a scientist with the critical contribution of very large military and commercial significance, like expertise in building Synthetic Aperture Radar,” Tapan Misra has alleged. He also told that he desires the central government to examine the case.