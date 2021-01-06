Former minister arrested in kidnapping case

Hyderabad: Former Andhra Pradesh Telugu Desam Party (TDP) minister Bhuma Akhila Priya has been arrested in connection with the abduction of three brothers in Telangana over a land dispute. The former minister was arrested in connection with the abduction of three brothers, including former hockey player Praveen Rao, following a dispute over 50 acres of land worth Rs 200 crore. The incident happened on Tuesday night. The three brothers, including Rao, were abducted by a group of men at Praveen Rao’s house in Hyderabad. Police rescued the brothers dramatically within hours after the incident.

Bhuma, who was arrested in the case, was shifted to Indira Gandhi Hospital as she felt unwell. Apart from Bhuma, the other accused in the case are her husband Bhargav Ram and Bhuma’s father and senior TDP member Bhuma Nagi Reddy’s close confidante AV Subba Reddy. Police said the brothers were abducted by a group of 10-15 people who arrived at Praveen Rao’s house on Tuesday night around 7 pm under the guise of Income Tax officials. Excise Minister Srinivas Gowda, who accompanied senior police officials to Rao’s house, said the three were abducted on the pretext that they had come to the raid with a fake warrant.

