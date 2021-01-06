Here is what you need to know about cucumbers and their inclusion in your diets

Cucumber is a widely-cultivated creeping vine plant in the Cucurbitaceae gourd family that bears cucumiform fruits, which are used as vegetables. There are three main varieties of cucumber—slicing, pickling, and burpless/seedless—within which several cultivars have been created.

Cucumbers are a refreshing, nutritious and incredibly versatile addition to any diet. They are low in calories but contain many important vitamins and minerals, as well as high water content. Eating cucumbers may lead to many potential health benefits, including weight loss, balanced hydration, digestive regularity and lower blood sugar levels.

Many medical experts have claimed that cucumber has so many powerful health benefits to the body. It is packed with beneficial nutrients, plant compounds and antioxidants that may help you treat and even prevent some disease conditions. One cup of chopped, raw cucumber without the peel contains 16 calories. Cucumbers contain no fat. The 3 g of carbohydrates in a cup of peeled cucumber is composed of 1 g of fiber and 2 g of naturally occurring sugar. The cucumber works like a diuretic, which not only helps you to lose fat cells but water weight as well. It essentially helps to remove excess body fluids and fat cells by breaking down the fat cells so that they can be eliminated from the body.