If there is such a helper, why use any machine or other workers….Watch video!!!

It is a great pleasure to see pets help people. The video of a dog helping his master plant a plant has garnered attention on Twitter.

Good boy helping with the gardening.. ? pic.twitter.com/RgTTJiy8sl — The Feel Good Page ?? (@akkitwts) January 5, 2021

A person is sitting in the yard planting a plant. There is a dog standing nearby. He shows the dog where to dig the soil. Immediately the dog uses both legs to make a hole there. The plant is then fixed in the soil. Things get a lot easier if you have a pet like this at home.