India Vs Australia 3rd Test: BCCI announces playing XI

In cricket, the third test between India and Australia will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia won the first Test in Adelaide by eight wickets. India has won the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne by eight wickets to level the series. Now both the teams aim at winning the third test to win the Border-Gavaskar trophy .

The BCCI has announced the playing XI for the third test match between India and Australia. The match will be gin on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

India’s Playing XI : Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah