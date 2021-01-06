India vs Australia 3rd Test: See the possible playing XI

In cricket, the third test between India and Australia will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia won the first Test in Adelaide by eight wickets. India has won the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne by eight wickets to level the series. Now both the teams aim at winning the third test to win the Border-Gavaskar trophy for the third straight time.

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Squads:

India: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj

Australia: Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Joe Burns, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Sean Abbott, Will Pucovski