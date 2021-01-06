ISL 2020-21: East Bengal hold Goa to 1-1 draw

Vasco: East Bengal drew with Goa FC at the end of one of the best matches in the history of the Indian Super League. Both teams scored one goal each. Despite being reduced to 10 men, East Bengal played with confidence and consistency and drew a level equal to the victory.

Bright Enobakhare scored for East Bengal and Devendra Murgaonkar for Goa. Bright won the Hero of the Match award for his outstanding performance throughout the match. With this draw, Goa moved up to the third position in the table and East Bengal to the ninth position, overtaking the Kerala Blasters.

