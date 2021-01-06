Reno5 Pro 5G powered with Al Highlight Video feature will launch on January 18

Mastering innovation and leading the charge towards the video revolution, OPPO, a leading global smart device brand is all geared up to launch their videography expert, Reno5 Pro 5G, in the Indian market on 18th January 2021. The Reno5 Pro 5G will be the first power-packed smartphone in India to be powered by industry-first AI

Highlight Video feature combined with MediaTek’s flagship-level chipset- Dimensity 1000+.

In terms of the looks and design, the Reno5 Pro+ 5G will look identical to the Reno 5 5G and Reno 5 Pro 5G. Rumors are that the company will launch the device with a quad-camera setup on the back. The Oppo Reno Pro+ is expected to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with RAM options between 6GB and 8GB. There are also reports that OPPO will offer a plain leather back version, which is said to be the first mass-produced phone with an electrochromic rear panel.

The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G will be the first device in India, to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ which comes with a 5G-integrated chipset. The chipset offers an unrivaled combination of 5G connectivity, multimedia, videography, and imaging innovations. It also enhances the video quality, making it the perfect combination for Reno5 Pro 5G.