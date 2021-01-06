“Sonia Gandhi should be honored with Bharat Ratna”; Congress leader demands

New Delhi: AICC general secretary and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat has asked the Center to give Bharat Ratna to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. “Both Sonia Gandhi and Mayawati are eminent politicians. One may agree or disagree with Gandhi’s politics but can’t deny her tremendous contribution to woman empowerment and public service. Today, she is considered as an admirable image of womanhood in India,” said Rawat.

“Similarly, Mayawati has raised the voice of the oppressed and the exploited, apart from instilling a sense of belief in them. The government of India should honour them by conferring Bharat Ratna to both this year,” he said. The state BJP also countered Rawat’s demand of Bharat Ratna for Sonia Gandhi, saying, Rawat wants to “set a wrong precedent by awarding country’s highest honour to someone who is facing court cases.”

Also read: Weather in UAE: NCM reported a near-freezing temperature of 1.9 degree Celsius