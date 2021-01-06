The best model project in the country; ‘Akshaya Kerala’ project approved…..

Thiruvananthapuram: The Central Government has selected the ‘Akshaya Kerala’ project of the State Health Department as the best model project in the country in public health systems. This is a project being implemented by the State Health Department for the prevention of tuberculosis. Akshaya Kerala has been selected as the best model project in the country in recognition of the exemplary work being done by Kerala in the field of tuberculosis control.

The scheme was selected by the Union Ministry of Health in the state for its excellence in tuberculosis prevention activities during the outbreak of the Covid epidemic and for the timely delivery of tuberculosis services to the deserving households. As part of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, the Department of Health is implementing the ‘My Tuberculosis Free Kerala’ project to achieve the goal of eradicating tuberculosis by 2025.

As part of the Akshaya Kerala project, 66,1470 people at high risk of tuberculosis were screened through home visits, 37,685 people with symptoms were tested and 802 cases were detected. The Department of Health has been able to provide free treatment and public health services to all those diagnosed with tuberculosis.