The situation is getting serious; Central government issues bird flu warning….

New Delhi: With the confirmation of bird flu in Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat, the Center has issued an emergency alert to the states. The central government said the situation was serious and all possible precautions should be taken to prevent the spread of bird flu.

The warning states that birds, are at high risk of contracting the disease. Circumstances must be constantly monitored. People’s help should be ensured for bird flu monitoring. Following the letter explaining the situation, the Central Government will soon convene an emergency meeting of the bird flu affected states on the issue.

More than one lakh birds, including chickens, have died in Haryana. It has been confirmed that bird flu was behind the death of crows in Jhalwar, Rajasthan. 53 waterfowl was found dead in Kharo Reservoir in Manavadar Taluk, Junagadh District of Gujarat