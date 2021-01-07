Covid-19 Updates: Daily positivity rate of Coronavirus continuously declining in India

The daily positivity rate of Coronavirus infection is continuously declining in India. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has updated this. Meanwhile, 20,346 new coronavirus infection were reported in India in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 10,395,938.

222 new deaths were also reported in India in the last 24 hours. Thus the death toll has reached at 150,336. The total recoveries has reached at 10,016,859. At present there are 22,80,83 active cases in India.

The total number of people who have tested positive for the new UK strain of the coronavirus in the country now stands at 73. The recovery rate has reached at 96.36%. The fatality rate is at 1.45%.