Fujairah extends 50% traffic fine discount scheme

The 50% traffic fine discount scheme was extended in Fujairah. The Fujairah police announced that the scheme was extended till January 15. The scheme was announced in December last year to mark the 49th National Day of UAE. The scheme was introduced as ordered by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

“The 50 per cent discount shall take effect from Wednesday, December 2, until January 15, 2021. The reduction will apply to traffic violations registered before December 1. The campaign is a good opportunity for traffic law violators, particularly those who have accumulated a significant amount of fines, to clear their records at a lower cost.”, said police in a post shared on its social media handle.

All black points shall be cancelled and vehicle impoundment penalties shall be waived under the scheme. The scheme will cover all kinds of vehicles, all traffic violations and all vehicle impoundments.