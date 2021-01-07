India Meteorological Department predicts dense fog

The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dense fog in the Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR).

Delhi-NCR and nearby region might see few spells of rain on January 8, while after January 10, people may start getting some respite from chilling weather as the minimum temperature is expected to rise, said IMD.

Rain/thunderstorms are very likely at isolated places over western UP and the weather is most likely to remain dry over eastern UP on January 8. For January 9, the weather is most likely to remain dry over the state, informed IMD.

A private weather forecasting agency, ‘weatherman’ has predicted extreme fog on Thursday in Delhi and other states in North India. The agency said that this is due to the impact of western disturbances.