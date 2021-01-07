India Vs Australia 3rd Test: Play resumes after long rain delay

In cricket, the 3rd test match between India and Australia has resumed in the Sydney Cricket Ground. The match was stopped due to rain. Austrlia has scored 56 runs losing 1 wicket in 24.5 overs. For India Mohammed Siraj picked the wicket of David Warner.

Earlier, Tim Paine led Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. Rohit Sharma is finally back for the Indian side and he replaces Mayank Agarwal in the opening slot. Umesh Yadav, who was ruled out of the Test series after getting injured in the Boxing Day Test, has been replaced by Navdeep Saini in the playing XI. This is the debut Test for Navdeep Saini.

The four-match series is currently levelled at 1-1, and if India manages to win this Test, the side will retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy even if Australia goes on to win the last Test at Brisbane. Australia had won the first Test, while India was triumphant in the second Test at the MCG.