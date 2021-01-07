Kim Jong Un felt danger, increases arms capability. Read more!!!

North Korea is set to increase its arms in the face of a major danger ahead. North Korean President Kim Jong Un has ordered the military to become the region’s largest military power. International intelligence agencies say that the unprovoked decision was in the face of international nuclear control.

The call for Kim Jong Un’s military base came on the eve of the tenth anniversary of his ascension. Kim Jong Un said before The Korean Eighth Party Congress that the country’s defense capabilities should rise to the fourth stage. The Korean Communist Party Congress will take place on coming Tuesday. The decision to fight South Korea, the sister country, over the past year, will also be fuelled by the decision. It is also noteworthy that Un’s decision came after Chinese President Xi Jinping called for increased military precautions in the region.