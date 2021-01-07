The biggest increase in BCCI assets, the increase of Rs 2597 crore to Rs 14,489 crore

The Indian cricket control board’s assets increased by a huge increase last year. The assets increased to Rs 2597 crore in the last year over 2017-2018. This has resulted in the total assets of the BCCI to be Rs 14,489 crore. The total assets of BCCI in 2017-2018 was Rs 11892 crore.

In 2018-2019, the income of BCCI is Rs 4017 crore. 2407 crores from IPL cricket. The Indian team received Rs 828 crore through its advertising and media rights, while the expenditure during this year was Rs 1592 crore.

The total asset value is calculated in view of the bank balance, deposits and fixed assets of the BCCI.