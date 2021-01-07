“There will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” said Trump

President Donald Trump for the first time accepted his defeat in the Nov. 3 election and announced there would be an “orderly transition on January 20th” after Congress stopped the electoral vote count early today confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

In a statement, Trump said, “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless, there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.” Trump added, “While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”

The announcement was the first time Trump formally admitted his loss after consuming the last two months ignoring to admit and throwing baseless alleging of widespread voter fraud, even though his own Justice Department, federal courts and state governments have said repeatedly the vote was carried out freely and fairly.

Four people died and at least 52 were arrested after Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. Police said 47 of those arrests were related to violations of Washington DC mayor Muriel Bowser’s 6 pm curfew, while several others were arrested on charges related to carrying unlicensed or forbidden firearms.