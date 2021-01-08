5 dead, 7 hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor

At least 5 persons lost their lives and 7 others were hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor. Those who are hospitalized were in critical condition. The incident occurred at Jeet Garhi village in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, all victims consumed liquor and went to their respective homes. After two to three hours, they started vomiting and their condition worsened.

The deceased include Satish, Kalua, Ranjit, and Sukhpal . Nine others also fell ill and five of them had to be hospitalised.

“One more person has died, taking the death toll to five. Postmortem is being done. Our priority is to treat the ones who are in the hospital and 16 people are undergoing dialysis. Prima Facie, we found that a man brought liquor from outside. Raids are being conducted at liquor shops”, said District Magistrate Bulandshahr.

Three policemen were suspended for alleged dereliction of duty. Police has started investigation to nab the liquor seller identified as Kuldeep .