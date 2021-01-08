Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate reaches 96.39% in India

The recovery rate from Coronavirus infection has reached at 96.39% in India. The fatality rate has reached at 1.45% in the country. This was updated by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, 18,139 new coronavirus cases along with 20,539 recoveries and 234 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has mounted to 10,414,044. The total recoveries reached at 100,37,398. The death toll has climbed to 150,570. At present there are 22,5449 active cases in the country.

Kerala reported the highest number of daily cases today with 5,051 infections taking the total tally in the state to almost 7.96 lakh. Maharashtra was second with 3,729 daily cases. The total confirmed cases in the state has reached at 19.58 lakh cases. The other worst hit states by the pandemic are Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu.