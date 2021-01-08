“Creepy island discovered” ; Found ancient human remains & coffins !!!

One of the hardly known islands of the United Kingdom which is anointed as the Deadman’s Island has been discovered messed up with antique human remains and caskets. Over 200 years ago, the island was utilized to conceal the remains of prisoners who perished aboard dungeon ships. The island is famous for holding a controversial past, and hundreds of years ago when prisoners being ferried to punitive settlements died in crowded ships or the ‘prison hulks’, they were buried in indistinct tombs in a deserted area so that contagious ailments , wouldn’t circulate and generate an epidemic.

But the query is how are the remains still perceptible on Deadman’s island after hundreds of years? As per the report, the remains spurted because of coastal erosion and change in waves. Now, the island is possessed by Natural England and not accessible to tourists. Regardless, the island is noticed as a Site of Special Scientific Interest and has been identified to be of global significance under the Ramsar convention.

Also this Deadman’s Island isn’t the only isle that has made into global headlines, but the island of Elliðaey which is totally abandoned and was occupied by five families about 300 years ago and learned as the ‘world’s loneliest home’ is also creating news now-a-days as cybernauts conveyed it was the ideal spot to live between the coronavirus pandemic.