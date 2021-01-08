Man reserves entire airlines to Bali for this shocking reason !!!

A man who hails from Jakarta seemingly carried safety precautions to an exclusive way by reserving an entire airline to Bali just to defend him and his partner from the covid-19 pandemic. According to the media, Richard Muljadi booked an entire airline because he was terrified of the virus. Muljadi took Instagram posts on January 4 to tell his supporters that he prearranged the whole flight because he and his wife, Shalvynne Chang, were paranoid about contracting the virus. The picture he conveyed illustrated him seating in an empty flight.

He included a caption along with the post, “After I’d book(ed) as many seats as possible, it was still cheaper than chattering (chartering) a PJ (private jet). That’s the trick fellas. #LIFEHACKS.”Muljadi reserved the entire flight so he could tour alone with his wife, secure from other passengers who might be having the virus. Bringing social distancing to the peak, Muljadi disclosed in another post that he wanted to make sure that no one was on his plane. He added, “Had to make sure no one else (was on) this flight. We ain’t flying unless it’s just us.” He ended his stories and exited the flight by writing, “Bye, a ghost ship.”

A local journal, Detik Travel, documented that Lion Air Group, the owners of Batik Air, verified that the couple was on board flight ID-6502 from Jakarta to Denpasar, Bali on Tuesday. Regardless, the airline also informed that the extrovert reserved tickets for only two passengers, negating his claims.