Customs seized smuggled gold worth Rs. 2 crore

The Air Customs officials has seized smuggled gold worth Rs. 1.97 crore weighing 3.75 kilogram from passengers at Chennai International Airport.

546 grams of gold worth Rs.28.7 lakh was seized from a passenger named Padma Balaji. The officials has intercepted him and found a big Cadburys dairy milk chocolate was found concealed in innerwear. The chocolate wrapper contained a plastic packet with 660 grams of gold paste.

Earlier on Wednesday, 12 gold paste bundles hidden in rectum were recovered from 11 passengers . On extraction 2.15 kg gold valued at Rs. 1.14 crores was recovered and seized. The gold was seized under Customs Act and the passengers was arrested.