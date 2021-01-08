Granny sells milk worth “Rs 1 crore” after she opened a dairy at home!!!

The tale of Navalben Dalsangbhai Chaudhary, a 62-year-old lady who hails from Gujarat, is an example of motivation, determination, and the power of perseverance.

Navalben, who is a native of Nagana village in Banaskantha district, fought this odd to begin a mini-revolution in her district. She has created a history by marketing milk worth Rs 1.10 crore in 2020, earning a profit of Rs 3.50 lakh every month. In 2019, she sold milk worth Rs 87.95 lakh. She instituted a dairy in her residence last year. But now, she has over 80 buffaloes and 45 cows that cater to the milk requirements of people from different villages.

The 62-year-old states that she has four sons but they make much less than her. “I have four sons who are studying and working in cities. I handle a dairy of 80 buffaloes and 45 cows. In 2019, I sold milk worth Rs 87.95 lakh and was the foremost in the Banaskantha district in this matter. I am also number one by selling milk worth Rs.1 crore 10 lakh in 2020,” she said.

Nawalben, who milks her cows herself every morning, now holds 15 employees functioning for her in the dairy. Her milk selling accomplishment has been identified with two Lakshmi Awards and three Best Pashupalak Awards in Banaskantha district.