India Vs Australia 3rd Test: Australia in a good position against India

In cricket, the hots Australia is in a good position against India in the third test match at Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia has scored 275 runs by losing 6 wickets in 93 overs on the second day. Steve Smith has scored 95 runs and is going steady. Marnus Labuschagne missed out on a century, scoring 91 runs from 196 balls. He was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja

The match was stopped for a brief period due to rain and wet outfield. Earlier, Australia resumed their second day play from an overnight score of 166 for two. Australia had won the toss and elected to bat first on the opening day.

The four-match series is currently levelled at 1-1, and if India manages to win this Test, the side will retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy even if Australia goes on to win the last Test at Brisbane.