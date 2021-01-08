Indian Railway reduces travel time of a train

The Indian Railway has reduced the travel time of a train. The Railway has cut short the running time of Rajdhani Superfast Express running between Mumbai- New Delhi. The running time of Hazrat Nizamuddin-Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) has been reduced by over a half an hour. The Railway has also added an additional stoppage from January 9.

“From January 9, passengers travelling by Rajdhani Superfast special between Mumbai and Delhi will reach their destination faster than before, with revised timings and an additional halt at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. This will reduce travel time and enhance passenger convenience”, tweeted Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

The Rajdhani Superfast will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 4.55 p.m. and reach the CSMT at 11.15 a.m. The Rajdhani earlier used to take 35 minutes more to cover the same distance, and it reached its destination at 11.50 a.m.

On the return journey, the train will depart from CSMT in Mumbai at 4 p.m. and arrive Nizamuddin station in Delhi at 9.55 a.m., which is 55 minutes faster than earlier. Earlier, on return journey, the train arrived in Delhi at 11 a.m.