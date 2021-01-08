“Never in 73 years of history has there been such a regime in India”: Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that if Pakistan ever needed a strong army, it is now. In an interview with the Turkish Channel ‘A News’, he said that India had never had such a regime in its 73-year history.

This statement of Imran Khan is the greatest evidence of how the enemy judges a ruler in the defense sector. Hailing India’s military strength, Imran Khan accused India of being a suppressor of Muslimism. The Pakistani Prime Minister said in an interview: Imran Khan says that when he came to power, he was aiming to improve relations with India and that was the first step. He said he had asked Modi to develop a friendship and move forward to resolve the issues but Narendra Modi did not respond to the issue.