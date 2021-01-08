Pakistan must apologize for genocide in connection with partition, Pakistan’s atrocities will never be forgiven

Bangladesh’s soil is the result of the tragedy of two divisions. The partition of India in 1947 and the partition of Pakistan in 1971 gave Bangladesh tears and never-healing wounds. Bangladesh has now demanded an apology for the genocide committed by Pakistan in connection with the 1971 partition. Bangladesh Foreign Minister MD Shahriar Alam in a message to Pakistani diplomat Imran Ahmed Siddiqui demanded that those responsible for the country’s never-healing wound must apologize.

