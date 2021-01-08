Union government to hold eighth round of talks with farmers’ unions today

Union government will hold the 8th round of talks with the representatives of farmers’ unions in New Delhi today as the protest by farmer’s has entered 44 day. The talks will begin at 2 pm on today at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. The seventh round talk held on January 4 had failed to end the protests.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said that the government wanted farmer unions to discuss the three farm laws clause-wise, but they could not find any solution as farmer unions remained adamant on the repeal of these three laws.

The Government has repeatedly assured the farmers’ leaders that it is committed to address their issues and both sides need to take steps forward to arrive at an amicable solution. Tomar had reiterated that Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the Mandi system will continue like before

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.