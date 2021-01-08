‘War is never the solution’; Imran Khan blames Modi for tensions between Pakistan and India…

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has blamed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the current tensions between Pakistan and India. Imran Khan alleged that Modi had been raising anti-Pakistan sentiments throughout the election campaign.

Imran Khan says that when he came to power, his aim was to improve relations with India. Imran Khan says he asked Modi to cultivate friendship and move forward to resolve the issues, but Narendra Modi did not respond to the issue. He says that although we are ready to resolve the Kashmir dispute, the main obstacle here is India.

He added that after the illegal and unilateral measures on August 5, 2019, the Modi government tried to change the demographics of Kashmir to reduce the Muslim majority there. “War is never the solution to the dispute between the two nuclear powers, so Pakistan is trying to make the world community aware of the Kashmir dispute,” he said.