‘When to hope in India?’, Mahua Moitra lashed out at Prime Minister

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra told Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg that when it would happen in India like Instagram and Facebook indefinitely banned President Donald Trump after the attack on the Capitol House.

In the wake of the Wall Street Journal report that Facebook has not taken action against India, despite widespread hate campaigns in the past, Mahua’s flashlight aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump has been banned by Facebook and Instagram for indefinitely for promoting violence. “Can such actions be expected against hate and fake news propagandists in India? Or maybe it’s important for your business prospects,” Mahua wrote on Twitter.

Facebook and Instagram banned Trump until the end of his presidency. The Facebook boss had yesterday noted that this could continue indefinitely. Twitter has also blocked Trump’s account for hate campaigns.