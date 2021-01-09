Ban on Twitter; Donald Trump to set up his own social media platform

Washington: Leading social media platforms Facebook and Twitter have frozen the account of US President Donald Trump forever. Social media services have stepped up efforts to prevent further violence in the wake of the pro-Trump protests in the US Parliament building Capitol. The ban on Trump’s account was lifted during the clashes, but the account was permanently frozen again on Friday. Trump lost his Twitter account, which had close to nine million followers.

Trump, who reacted harshly to Twitter through his account @POTUS used by US presidents against the temporary ban, tweeted that he could not silence us and that he was considering building his own social media platform. However, the tweets were withdrawn after a permanent ban was imposed on his own account.

