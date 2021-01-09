“Breaking News” ; Airlines with 62 people onboard crashes into the sea, minutes after taking off !!!

The Indonesian government has started a quest and rescue service to authenticate the spot of a Boeing 737-500 ‘classic’ which was taken off from Jakarta to Pontianak. The aircraft, Sriwijaya Air SJ-182, was a Boeing 737-500 with the registration number PK-CLC (MSN 27323).

Indonesia’s transport minister announced that the flight with 62 passengers and company is presumed to have collapsed into the sea. Indicating that Indonesian officials have discovered the presumed the ruins of the aircraft, Navy official Abdul Rasyid told, “The coordinates have been located and have been provided to all Navy boats in the region.”There were 56 passengers and six crew members onboard the 90-minute airline from Jakarta to Pontianak, which is the capital of West Kalimantan region of Indonesia’s Borneo island.

According to the primary reports, the Sriwijaya Air flight dropped more than 10,000 feet of altitude in fewer than one minute, four minutes after it took off from the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta. Its final known location was at 11,000 feet.ADS-B signal from flight SJ-182 was lost at 07:40:27. It went above the radar at 7:40 (UTC) less than four minutes after taking off from Jakarta at 6:37 (UTC).

The 26-years-old aircraft was and conducted its first flight in May 1994.“The lost plane is currently under investigation and under coordination with the National Search and Rescue Agency and the National Transportation Safety Committee,” Indonesian Transportation Ministry spokesperson Adita Irawati stated in a statement.