Capitol riot: Treason charge against Trump supporters

WASHINGTON: U.S. Acting Attorney Michael Sherwin has said there is a possibility of treason charges against Trump supporters who unleashed a riot at the Capitol. The prosecution has initiated proceedings to file 15 federal cases against the perpetrators, including trespassing, damage to public property, and embezzlement. Officials are investigating to charge more offenses.

U.S. lawmakers have demanded that all those who tried to sabotage the peaceful transfer of power be brought to justice. About 90 people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident. More arrests are expected soon. At the same time, Trump continues to apologize for the incident and try to prevent legal action. It is reported that he has sought legal advice in this regard. If Trump himself is pardoned, it will be the first time in US history.

