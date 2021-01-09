Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate reaches 96.41% in India

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has reached at 96.41% in India. The fatality rate has reached at 1.45%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, 18,222 new coronavirus infection were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the total confirmed cases has mounted to 10,431,639 . This for sixth time inn this moth that the daily infections fell below 19,000.

228 new deaths were also reported taking the death toll to 1,50,798. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,00,56,651. There are 2,24,190 active coronavirus infections in the country, which account for 2.15 per cent of the total caseload.