Dubai opens up ‘exclusive tracks’ for buses and taxis to encourage more people to use public transport !!!

Dubai will present a newly assigned bus and taxiway to promote more people to utilize public transportation. A 4.3km passage in the city’s old city will permit wheels to stream through traffic when it inaugurates on January 21. The two roads are enclosed off from normal traffic and marked with red bands along Khalid bin Al Waleed Street and Al Mina Street, with tracks through Karama and the souq districts.

The new division will append to an existing trial in the city, suggesting there is presently 11.6km along seven streets which are Mankhool, Khaleej, Khalid bin Al Waleed, Al Ghubaiba, Naif, Al Ittihad, and Mina. Mattar Al Tayer, director-general of the city’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that the transit should “encourage people to take public transport means rather than private vehicles”.

He added that the current sections have skimmed around 5 minutes from the normal bus journey and should “improve taxi arrival times, and decrease the straight and indirect operational expenses, as well as the pollutant emissions”.The current stretch is positioned on two streets that are spectacularly congested at rush hour.” Now, 40 bus routes use dedicated paths, including 19 tracks that use Khalid bin Al Waleed Street”, he added.