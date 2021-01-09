Ex-Pakistani diplomat informed that 300 militants killed in Balakot attack

Islamabad: It has been revealed that 300 terrorists were killed in the Indian airstrikes on February 26, 2019 in Balakot. The revelation was made by Agha Hilaly, a former diplomat in Pakistan, during an Urdu television program. On February 26, India launched an air strike on a terrorist training center in Balakot in response to a terrorist attack on a convoy of vehicles. Jaish-e-Muhammad, a Pakistan-based militant group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

It is also noteworthy that Hilaly’s revelation, which is usually spoken in favor of the Pakistani military in televised debates, contradicts Pakistan’s position that no one was killed in Balakot. Terrorists were killed in Indian airstrikes on Jaish-e-Muhammad training camps, but Pakistan refused to accept the presence of terrorists there.

