DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternationalSpecial

Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award for four Keralites

Jan 9, 2021, 08:06 pm IST
The President, Smt. Pratibha Devisingh Patil with the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman awardees for 2009, at the 7th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, in Chennai on January 09, 2009..The Union Minister of Overseas Indian Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Vayalar Ravi and other dignitaries are also seen.

New Delhi: Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award for four Keralites. Priyanka Radhakrishnan (New Zealand) Siddique Ahmed (Saudi Arabia), Dr. Mohan Thomas (Qatar) and Baburajan Kalluparambil Gopalan (Bahrain) received the award.

On the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Day, the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman is an award instituted by the Ministry of External Affairs to honor expatriates who have made unique contributions in their respective fields. Priyanka Radhakrishnan is the Labor MP for New Zealand and the first Malayalee to become a minister. Siddique Ahmed is the founder and businessman of the Saudi Arabia-based Eram Group.

Also read: India to kick off vaccination drive from January 16th. Know more details

Tags
Jan 9, 2021, 08:06 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button