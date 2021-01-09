New Delhi: Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award for four Keralites. Priyanka Radhakrishnan (New Zealand) Siddique Ahmed (Saudi Arabia), Dr. Mohan Thomas (Qatar) and Baburajan Kalluparambil Gopalan (Bahrain) received the award.

On the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Day, the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman is an award instituted by the Ministry of External Affairs to honor expatriates who have made unique contributions in their respective fields. Priyanka Radhakrishnan is the Labor MP for New Zealand and the first Malayalee to become a minister. Siddique Ahmed is the founder and businessman of the Saudi Arabia-based Eram Group.

