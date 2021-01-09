India Meteorological Department forecasts rainfall

The national weather forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in several states this month. The IMD predicted that south Indian states will receive normal rainfall from January 14 to 28. There is also a possibility of cold wave conditions over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan on January 11 and 12.

“Due to abundant moisture available in lower tropospheric levels and other favourable meteorological features, dense to very dense fog at isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and west Uttar Pradesh and dense fog over Delhi, east Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and northwest Madhya Pradesh in the morning hours of January 9 and 10,” the IMD said.

” Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian Sea and another cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu coast and neighbourhood, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and moderate thunderstorm and lightning are very likely over southern peninsular India during next 2-3 days.Under the influence of a trough in low level easterlies from Karnataka coast to Maharashtra coast, isolated to scattered rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places very likely over Maharashtra during next 2 days”, added IMD.