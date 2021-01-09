India Vs Australia 3rd Test: Australia leads by 197 runs

In cricket, the hosts Australia has gained a lead of 197 over India in the third test at Sydney. Australia were 103 for two at stumps on the third day today.

Earlier India, which resumed its first innings from the overnight score of 96 for 2 were dismissed for 244. Patrick Cummins took four wickets and Josh Hazlewood scalped two and Cheteshwar Pujara scored one of the slowest half-centuries for India.

Australia has taken a first-innings lead of 94 runs against the India . The hosts were all out for 338 in the first innings.

The four-match series is currently levelled at 1-1, and if India manages to win this Test, the side will retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy even if Australia goes on to win the last Test at Brisbane.