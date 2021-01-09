MTV Roadies judge Rajiv Lakshman deletes photos with Rhea Chakraborty which had captioned as, “My girl.”

Moments after sharing a couple of photos with ‘Jalebi’ star and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on Instagram, television celebrity Rajiv Lakshman removed the post indicating it ‘created unnecessary trouble’. In a recent post, Rajiv stated his preference for words was irresponsible and suggested that Rhea is a ‘good friend’ and that he wishes great for the actress.

Rendering for holding down the pictures, Rajiv wrote, “I seem to have created unnecessary trouble with my irresponsible choice of words on a post. Rhea is a dear old friend, and I’m happy to meet her again, & I wish her well.” In the pictures that Rajiv shared, Rhea can be seen wearing a brown checkered blazer. She wore no make-up and left her hair loose for her evening look. Rajiv had captioned the picture as, “My girl.” In the now-deleted photos, Rhea and Rajiv were seen sharing a hug as they posed for the camera.

For the unaware, the photos obviously were from the pre-birthday party celebration of Anushka Dandekar at the latter’s home. Rhea met her friends at the party where actor Farhan Akhtar, his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar along with Rajiv Lakshman and others.

In September 2020, Rhea was captured by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in relationship with the drug inquiry linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She was freed on bail after a month. Sushant’s father had accused Rhea of abetment to suicide. He also asserted that Rhea had drained off Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s bank account. None of these charges have been verified yet.