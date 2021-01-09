US President Trump offered no clues to attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration !!!

Retiring the United States President Donald Trump announced that he would not be addressing the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden which is programmed to be carried out on 20 January. The inauguration is the formal function indicating the inception of a fresh presidential session and happens in Washington DC.

US political rules prescribe that the outgoing president of the nation be present at the inauguration of the new head. Nevertheless, statements had proposed earlier that Trump would not be accompanying Biden’s inauguration. As per the report by Washington Post, the last time a retiring president leave out an inauguration of the new president was in 1869, when Andrew Johnson had determined to refrain from the swearing-in of Ulysses S. Grant. Johnson wasn’t the first president to do this either.

Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump Friday, citing the risk that he would incite further violence. His final tweet read, "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th." pic.twitter.com/fDHv7BVNBH — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 9, 2021

In 1841, President Martin Van Buren decided to provide a slip to the inauguration of William Henry Harrison, although the cause endures unclear. According to Washington Post, before Buren, in 1829, John Quincy Adams quit Washington a day before the swearing-in of President Andrew Jackson, almost like his father John Adams, who avoided President Thomas Jefferson’s inauguration in 1801, having dropped out of Washington at 4 a.m. the same day.

A report stated that there is a chance that Trump and Melania will move to their South Florida resort Mar-a-Lago a day before the inauguration. Nevertheless, the report said that despite Trump not making a show-up, Vice President Mike Pence is anticipated to chaperon the presidential inauguration in a pretense of backing for a peaceful change.



The inauguration ceremony needs that the president-elect addresses the presidential oath of office: “I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”The inauguration function is always taken on 20 January and the swearing-in is programmed to occur around noon. After the function, Biden will be ready to walk into the White House as the President of the US.

Read also; North Korean supreme Kim Jong Un calls U.S. is his nuclear-armed nation’s ‘Biggest enemy’

The oath-taking will appear in presence of the US Capitol. In light of the current attack on the Capitol, protection plans, which are normally reported, are supposed to be improved. According to BBC, the DC National Guard, which was announced on 6 January, will be ready for the inauguration processes . Customarily, enormous numbers crowd to Washington DC for the function, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations this year will be “extremely limited”, the Biden team has announced. It has also advised Americans to avoid moving to the capital for the occasion.